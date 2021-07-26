Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 26, 2021 – An unidentified lady was seen leaving the house of late Omwenga’s brother, Wycliffe, on Tuesday night, before his body was discovered the following day.

According to police sources, the lady holds crucial information that may help to unravel his mysterious death.

She was the last person who interacted with the deceased before he died.

Wycliffe, a key witness in the murder case of his late brother Kevin, who was shot dead at an apartment in Kilimani last year, was found dead in his Riruta home on Wednesday last week.

His body was found in his bedroom and the house was locked from inside.

His uncle Kennedy Ongwae said they were yet to know the cause of Wycliffe’s death.

He said he had talked to Wycliffe on the phone a day before his body was discovered in the house.

The uncle had sent him to an insurance firm to undertake some transactions and when he called him, did not pick his calls.

“On Wednesday, he did not pick his calls and it forced us to send a boda rider and my sister to his house. They discovered the body,” Ongwae said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.