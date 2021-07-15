Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 15 July 2021 – Betty Kyallo has clapped back at rumormongers led by Edgar Obare after her new boyfriend identified as Nick Ndeda, a city lawyer, was unmasked.

Edgar leaked photos of the single mother of one leaving her boyfriend’s apartment and further disclosed that she has been going to his house for sleepovers.

Last Sunday, she reportedly slept in his house and left on Monday morning.

Betty has taken to social media and clapped back at online gossipers after her alleged boyfriend was unmasked.

Although she didn’t confirm or deny whether the rumours are true, she sent a cryptic message that reads, “Naambiwa kuna kachai mahali. Ebu mkunywe kuna baridi sana( I hear there is ‘tea’ somewhere. Just drink the ‘tea’(referring to Edgar Obare’s juicy scoop) it’s cold.

“Also poleni kama hampwendwi. Mimi napendwa sana( I am also sorry if you have no one to love you. He loves me so much,”

