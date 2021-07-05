Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 5, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has dismissed claims by some politicians to have the next year’s presidential election pushed forward to allow a referendum on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Speaking at a meeting with the Bishop of Nakuru Catholic Diocese Moris Muhatia on Sunday, Mudavadi urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to ensure the next General Elections proceed as stipulated in the Constitution.

He further urged the Wafula Chebulati-led team not to bend to any political pressure saying “the law must be followed and adhered to at all time.”

Mudavadi also challenged the clergy to preach peace and not to allow their pulpits used by political leaders as a platform to play divisive politics.

“The church should speak the truth and point out where things are going wrong.

“By doing so, it will help in leading Kenyans to the right path,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST