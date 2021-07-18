Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 18 July 2021 – A man who has specialized in defrauding single vulnerable women who are on their way to retirement was yesterday arrested by detectives.

Wycliffe Amakobe Omunga, targets lonely women who are about to receive their pension before showering them with sweet nothings and promises of a blissful retirement together.

After being swept off their feet, the lovestruck women are duped into starting businesses with the con who then disappears with their entire savings leaving them heartbroken and desolate.

In one such instance, a woman who had just received Sh780,050 from a pension scheme was swindled the entire amount by the con. This is after she was tricked into a love affair with the man, who later advised her that they should jointly start a water refilling business.

Oblivious of his intentions, the woman gave him the money to start it and that marked the beginning of her woes. What started as a blossoming love story and a joint retirement venture ended in premium tears.

The relationship immediately crumbled like a house of cards after the man disappeared with entire amount. Efforts by the woman to reach her newfound love hit a dead end after his phone went off and her messages were left unanswered.

Later the woman managed to track and confront the man but he claimed that the business had been taken over by an insurance company, for failing to pay an unspecified debt.

The suspect is currently in custody and will be arraigned in court on charges of obtaining money by false pretenses.

Further, detectives are calling upon any other victims who may have fallen to the suspect’s trap to report the matter at DCI HQs Serious Crime Unit for action.

By DCI.

Here’s a photo of the suspect.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.