Monday, July 26, 2021 – Wycliffe Omwenga was the key witness in the ongoing murder case of his late brother Kevin Omwenga, who was murdered in cold blood last year by Chris Obure’s bodyguard.

Wycliffe witnessed his brother Kevin being murdered by Obure’s bodyguard over an alleged gold deal in a Kilimani apartment.

He held crucial information on what transpired that fateful night when his brother was killed and probably that’s why the suspects in the murder case eliminated him.

Wycliffe’s body was discovered last week at his house in Riruta.

The body had bloodstains, an indication that he was murdered.

See his photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.