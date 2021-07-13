Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 13, 2021 – When Omosh’s plight was highlighted a few months ago, a young lady promised to build for him a mansion in Malaa along Kangundo Road.

The philanthropic lady identified as Kathy Andrews kept the promise and she will officially hand over the house to Omosh tomorrow.

Kathy is a former street hawker but God turned her story around despite being born in a humble family.

Immediately after form four, she secured a job at a timber yard in Meru but after some time, the business collapsed and left her jobless and dejected.

She then ventured into street hawking and after saving some money, she started her own timber yard.

Her timber selling business has grown in leaps and bounds.

Currently, she is the CEO of Sung Timber and products.

She also runs a real estate company.

Kathy is an astute business lady with a very bright future.

See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.