Wednesday, 07 July 2021 – Peter Njiru is the latest victim of Caroline Kangogo’s killing spree.

The rogue cop lured Peter to a lodging in Kimbo, Juja area and shot him on the head at point-blank.

She later emerged from the room at around midnight and fled to an unknown destination, leaving the dead man’s body sprawled on the bed.

The deceased’s body was discovered in the room yesterday morning.

Peter was a hardworking young man but his precious life has been cut short by the rogue cop.

He used to run a security company.

He was very handsome and always sharply dressed.

Check out his photos.

