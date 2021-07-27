Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 27, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is currently in Murang’a where he is the chief guest at the Skiza thanksgiving ceremony in Gatanga.

Raila, who is Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, has been accompanied by Murang’a woman Representative, Sabina Chege, Governor Mwangi Wa Iria as well as Royal Media Service Chairman SK Macharia.

Raila is moving swiftly to try and consolidate the Central Kenya vote ahead of the 2022 General Election.

However, going by the latest photos, the meeting seems to be happening at SK Macharia’s residence in Ndakaini, and leaders who attended the meeting used choppers to access the palatial home.

Machakos Governor, Alfred Mutua, Kipipiri MP, Amos Kimunya, Nominated MP, Maina Kamanda, and former Presidential loser, Peter Kenneth were in attendance.

Here are photos of Raila Odinga’s meeting in Murang’a County.

