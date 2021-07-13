Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 13, 2021 – Former Tahidi High actor, Omosh, is set to become a proud house owner tomorrow.

Jalang’o shared photos of Omosh’s complete house in Malaa along Kangundo Road and said that it will be handed over to him tomorrow.

The house was built by a local real estate company after his plight was highlighted a few months ago.

“Omosh house is finally complete! Kesho we hand over the house!” Jalang’o posted.

However, there are allegations that the disgraced actor might be planning to sell the house since he claims that the place is far from Nairobi – an issue that was raised by Jalang’o last month.

Here are photos of the house.

