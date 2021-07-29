Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 29 July 2021 – A middle-aged lady identified as Joyce Wanjiru lost her life on Tuesday this week after she was brutally murdered by her boyfriend.

Wanjiru’s boyfriend, Golden Nyakundi alias Ras, stabbed her in the abdomen at their house in Kahawa West and left her to die.

The deceased lady was supposed to fly to Qatar on Friday 30th July for work but her hopes and dreams were shattered by her killer boyfriend.

According to her brother, she had been planning for the work trip for months and they were all happy for her.

However, they received the sad news on Tuesday this week that she had been brutally murdered by her boyfriend.

Joyce’s brother took to Facebook to cry for justice and revealed that the murder suspect is on the run.

Here are photos of the deceased lady and her killer boyfriend.

