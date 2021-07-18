Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 18, 2021 – Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho left his female admirers salivating after stepping out in style while playing a round of golf with his Kirinyaga counterpart, Anne Waiguru.

Joho, who is fondly referred to as Sultan due to his lavish lifestyle and high fashion sense, lived up to the moniker with his outfit for the golf outing with the Kirinyaga boss.

The two Governors shared photos on their respective social media platforms stating that ‘they also took time to discuss matters of national importance,’

With the 2022 General Elections around the corner, politicians are keen to form alliances and Joho’s meeting with Waiguru has raised eyebrows.

Waiguru has announced she is running for a second term while Joho is gunning for a national position, having served his two terms as Mombasa Governor.

Check the photos that have left Kenyans talking.

The Kenyan DAILY POST