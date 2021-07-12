Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 12, 2021 – Renowned model and brand influencer, Maureen Waititu, recently revealed that she had found love again after a messy breakup with Frankie.

Maureen shared photos on vacation with her new boyfriend in Colombia but failed to unveil his identity.

She only showed his hands and left her followers guessing.

However, the identity of her new boyfriend has been unveiled, thanks to Edgar Obare.

Maureen’s new bae is identified as Its_Lynxxx on Instagram and they have been exchanging love emojis since last year.

He describes himself as a musician and a real estate developer on his Instagram bio.

He is also Nigerian and a fitness freak like her baby daddy Frankie.

See some of his photos below.

