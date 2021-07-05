Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 5, 2021 – A female police officer is on the run after fatally shooting her colleague and lover in Nakuru.

The suspect, Corporal Caroline Kangogo, is said to have shot Constable John Ogweno inside his car at a car park at Kasarani Police Line in Nakuru County.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect, who is said to be armed and dangerous.

“A Ceska pistol serial number 94676 loaded with 15 rounds of 9 mm also went missing,” read part of the police report.

All police divisions have been urged to be on the lookout and if traced, recover the forearm and arrest her.

Sources say Cpl Kangogo was last seen with the deceased at Nakuru Police Mess at Dog Section in Section 58.

It’s also believed the two were in a relationship.

Cases of police officers in romantic relationships turning the gun on each other have been on the rise recently with Interior CS Fred Matiang’i proposing a law that will prohibit police officers from dating each other.

Here is the photo of Corporal Caroline Kangogo, the prime suspect in the murder of Constable John Ogweno.

The Kenyan DAILY POST