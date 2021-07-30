Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



PERSONAL ASSISTANT (PA) TO MD

NATURE OF JOB: FULL TIME

INDUSTRY: REAL ESTATE

SALARY: Kshs 60,000.00

JOB LOCATION: NAIROBI

Summary

Our client is a real estate company in Nairobi looking for a Personal Assistant to the MD. The ideal candidate will have similar experience and act as a first point of contact: dealing with correspondence and phone calls. Managing diaries and organizing meetings and appointments, often controlling access to the manager/executive. Booking and arranging travel, transport and accommodation. Organizing events and conferences.

Duties and Responsibilities

PA support to the Managing Director.

Manage and maintain the MD’s diary, email account and operational tasks.

Filter emails, highlight urgent correspondence and print attachments.

Organize inbound emails into the appropriate folders and any relevant information to be copied into the correct file on the hard drive.

Respond to emails as much as possible, dealing with appointments, requiring Bio or photos etc.

Ensure busy diary commitments, papers and travel arrangements are managed effectively including producing a daily folder with diary, necessary papers etc. and troubleshooting problems.

Conduct weekly diary meetings with the MD to discuss upcoming engagements, invitations and other requests.

Schedule on behalf of the MD meetings between him and his direct reports and the committees and groups to which he is a member.

Coordinate travel and accommodation requirements in connection with others and ensure arrangements in place for the MD match his requirements.

Filter general information, queries, phone calls and invitations to the MD by redirecting or taking forward such contact as appropriate.

Ensure the MD is fully briefed on, or prepared for, any engagements he is involved in. Keep and maintain an accurate record of papers and electronic correspondence on behalf of the MD.

Prepare correspondence on behalf of the MD, including the drafting of general replies.

Minute general meetings as required and complete research on behalf of the MD. Ad-hoc project management

Filing – including legal activities, keep and retrieve files.

Ensure guests meeting with the MD are well taken care of.

Provide a service that is in line with the MD’s work habits and preferences.

Candidate should have ability to communicate effectively both orally and in writing.

Agenda preparation and expenses

Ad-hoc project management

General Office Administration

Duties will include some ad hoc office management

Providing support to other company departments, where necessary and during low-season periods

Ordering of goods/services

Organizing internal office events such as company activities

Implementing and maintaining procedures/administrative systems

Liaising with staff, suppliers and clients

Any other assignment as may be assigned from time to time within your experience.

Key Competencies:

Diploma/Degree in Business Management and Administration or in any related field.

3 plus years of relevant working experience as an executive assistant/ PA in a good industry.

Pragmatic and able to deal with visitors of all levels.

Previous experience in providing secretarial support at a senior level is essential, ideally in any busy good industry

Fast accurate typing/data entry

Excellent organization and interpersonal skills

Experience of working within a pressured environment

Discretion and mature work ethics

Computer Literate – MS Suite

Proactive and Confident

A very high level of professionalism, integrity, attention to detail and organization are essential for the role

HOW TO APPLY

Qualified candidates should send their CV’s quoting relevant skills, qualifications and experience to recruitment@britesmanagement.com

Interviews will be done on a rolling basis until the position is filled.

Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.