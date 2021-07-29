Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 29, 2021 – On Monday, KANU chairman, Gideon Moi, accused Deputy President William Ruto and his close lieutenants of threatening communities living in Rift Valley.

This is after it emerged that Ruto’s allies were threatening people living in the expansive region to vote in a certain way or face dire consequences.

Now, Moi’s statement has been corroborated by digital media strategist, Pauline Njoroge, who unmasked a Kalenjin community bigot who is threatening members of the Kikuyu community living in the Rift Valley.

The bigot was identified as an MCA from Nandi County known as Honorable Isaac Limo

The rogue MCA, who is an ardent Ruto supporter, took to Facebook to accuse Kikuyu community members of taking Kenyans for a ride as he wondered why Kikuyus are everywhere in the country.

This is what he wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.