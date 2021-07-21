Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 21 July 2021 – Controversial city preacher, Apostle James Maina Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism Church, has lashed out at flamboyant prophets who walk around with bodyguards like politicians.

Self-proclaimed prophetess Lucy Natasha is among the prominent Kenyan preachers who appear in public with bodyguards and armed police escort, something that pastor Ng’ang’a condemns.

Ng’ang’a wondered why a man or a woman of God would hire bodyguards while doing God’s work.

“We have some prophets who have like five or six bodyguards and they have nothing.

“They even rent the places they conduct their services in, so who will attack? To gain what?” posed Ng’ang’a.

He termed such prophets as catwalkers and jokers.

Ng’ang’a also called out self-proclaimed prophets who perform fake miracles to swindle worshippers’ cash.

Interestingly, Ng’ang’a is among the notorious Kenyan preachers accused of stage-managing miracles and one just wonders why he is busy condemning others instead of removing the log in his eye first.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.