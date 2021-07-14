Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 14 July 2021 – As looting in South Africa continues, the main targets seem to be liquor stores.

Sporadic looting incidents in the provinces of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng have seen hundreds of liquor stores broken into by violent protesters-majority of whom are young people.

This young man, who is among looters who have left business owners counting losses, shamelessly posted a video flaunting crates of beer that he looted from a liquor store.

In the viral video, the middle-aged man is seen enjoying all manner of looted alcoholic drinks from the comfort of his bed.

He has literally turned his house into a bar.

See the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.