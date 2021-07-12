Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 12 July 2021 – A taxi driver from Embu has been missing since Friday.

According to information shared online, the missing taxi driver identified as Emmanuel Ngari went missing on Friday 9th July 2021.

His car was found abandoned in Makuyu Police Station along Nairobi – Sagana road.

His phone has been switched off and his family is pleading to anyone who might have information concerning his whereabouts to report to the nearest police station.

Here are photos of the missing taxi driver.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.