Friday, July 2, 2021 – One Kenya Alliance led by party leaders Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Gideon Moi (KANU), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), and Moses Wetangula (Ford-Kenya) is now at crossroads ahead of the 2022 General Election.

This follows President Uhuru Kenyatta’s plans to form a coalition with ODM leader Raila Odinga which is threatening to split OKA right in the middle.

The quartet who met in Karen, Nairobi yesterday is said to be split over the idea to unite with Raila.

Whereas Moi supported the idea to unite with Raila and Uhuru, the remaining trio was hesitant at working with the ODM leader again, who was part of their broken National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition.

Mudavadi, Musyoka, and Wetangula rallied the team to orchestrate a plot that would see them work with Uhuru but isolate Raila simultaneously.

They were adamant that Uhuru would appoint one of them and that the One Kenya Alliance would form the government in 2022.

“We met a section of elected leaders from our respective parties and discussed ways of strengthening our union in readiness for the 2022 elections,” Musyoka deviated from speaking on the divisions within the team.

The Kenyan DAILY POST