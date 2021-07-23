Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 23, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s efforts to hold on to NASA are winding up in smoke after Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC Party made good its threat to quit the coalition.

In a meeting held yesterday, ANC finally decided to walk out of the NASA coalition.

Party members overwhelmingly voted for ANC to exit the NASA partnership.

The Musalia Mudavadi-led party members cited disrespect and use of force by the ODM party and its leader Raila Odinga as the reason why they are opting out of NASA.

“We would like to urge our partners, Wiper and FORD Kenya to follow suit. Because that is what we agreed in our meeting the other day,” said Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala.

The exit of Musalia Mudavadi’s party from the NASA coalition was prompted by an extensive meeting held alongside his two co-principals (Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetangula) on Tuesday, July 20.

In the meeting, the leaders discussed the NASA exit and building their One Kenya Alliance with KANU party leader Gideon Moi.

Before deciding to exit NASA, Musalia Mudavadi’s party and others had given their conditions to ODM on reviving their coalition.

They demanded that if Raila joins them once more, he will not be guaranteed a Presidential ticket in 2022.

However, the OKA coalition failed to agree on their preferred Presidential candidate.

The eventual collapse of NASA will leave Raila exposed and at the mercy of Deputy President William Ruto, who is gaining ground by the day ahead of 2022.

This comes even as President Uhuru Kenyatta had vowed to support one of the NASA principals for president if they remained together.

The Kenyan DAILY POST