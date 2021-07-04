Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 4, 2021 – Renowned beauty queen and brand influencer, Maureen Waititu, has found love again after a bitter break up with celebrity fitness trainer Frankie.

The voluptuous mother of two took to her Instagram page and introduced her new lover and confirmed that she is off the market after staying single for close to two years.

Maureen is in Colombia for a vacation with her man.

Although she did not give a full view of her new man, she noted that she was loving the new chapter of her life.

“The King’s view=Glowing queen. Loving this chapter of my life,” she captioned the romantic photos.

Fans flocked her timeline and congratulated her for finding love again.

About two months ago, Maureen disclosed that she still believes in love despite being heartbroken by her skirt-chasing baby daddy Frankie.

She further added that she was looking forward to date a God-fearing man.

Here are photos of Maureen Waititu flaunting her new man.

The Kenyan DAILY POST