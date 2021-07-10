Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 10 July 2021 – Disgraced Former Tahidi High actor Joseph Kinuthia alias Omosh has caused a commotion on social media after he was spotted getting mushy with an unidentified lady.

The begging actor was sipping wine and exchanging saliva with the lady, leaving Netizens with endless questions.

It’s barely 4 weeks since he begged for financial help again, claiming that he is broke and jobless.

Check out these photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.