KFCB/HR 12/2021
Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable
Grade: KFCB 9
Job Purpose: Responsible for ensuring that the office functions efficiently and smoothly by providing clerical, secretarial and administrative support to other employees working in the office.
Responsibilities
- Providing visitors with refreshments while they wait;
- Preparing outgoing mails for distribution;
- Perform administrative and routine clerical tasks
- Sorting and distributing incoming mails;
- Assist with event planning;
- Perform general office duties and related errands;
- Retrieve information when requested; and
- Preparation of tea/coffee for staff and supply during the allocated times including during various staff meetings
Specifications/Requirements for Appointment;
- Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education Mean Grade D or its equivalent from a recognized institution
- A minimum of three (3) Years relevant work experience
How To Apply
Candidates who meet the requirements are required to send their applications quoting the job reference number accompanied by detailed curriculum vitae, copies of Academic and Professional certificates, National Identity Card to: vacancies@kfcb.go.ke.
Applications to be received by Close of Business 3rd August, 2021
Please note:
- Applicants should provide all the details requested for in the advertisement
- Only shortlisted and successful applicants will be contacted
- Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification
- Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcript during the interviews.
Successful candidates will be required to provide the following;
- Clearance Certificate from EACC
- Tax Compliance Certificate
- CRB
- HELB
- Certificate of good conduct
