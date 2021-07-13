Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 13, 2021 – An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) MP has said he will not watch the English Premier League until he’s convinced there’s a commitment to end racism in the United Kingdom.

Three England players of African roots were targets of racist slurs after they missed penalties in the Three Lions loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, and Jadon Sancho were racially abused on social media following the result that left many England supporters crestfallen.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Homabay MP, Peter Kaluma, said he wants more commitment from the UK government before he starts watching European games, especially the Premier League.

“I will cease watching EPL until I’m convinced of the commitment of the UK to end racism,” Kaluma wrote on his Twitter page.

Kaluma’s sentiments come as the UK government vowed to arrest all those who racially abused the three players because of their skin colour.

