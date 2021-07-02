Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 2, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has reconciled Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and Kisii Governor James Ongwae, who have been at loggerheads over the recently held Bonchari by-election.

According to a statement from ODM, Raila met the two leaders over lunch in a bid to solve their differences.

The ODM leader was flanked by Suna East MP Junet Mohamed and a section of leaders from the Gusii community.

“Raila Odinga, this afternoon had a lunch meeting with a section of leaders from the Gusii region led by CS Fred Matiangi and Governor James Ongwae.”

“The leaders agreed to put aside their post-Bonchari differences and unite for the betterment of the region,” read part of a statement from ODM.

During the by-elections, ODM’s Pavel Oimeke (9,049 votes) emerged as the victor, followed closely by Jubilee’s Zebedeo Opore (7,279 votes) in an election that saw Matiang’i unleash police terror on ODM diehards.

Bonchari had been pegged as a face-off between Ongwae (ODM) and Matiang’i (Jubilee) who had campaigned for their respective candidates.

The by-elections came at a time when reports had indicated that Matiang’i was testing the waters for his perceived 2022 Presidential aspirations.

Further, a section of Gusii leaders had called for the region to be a unified front for the upcoming elections – with most of them hailing Matiang’i as their spokesperson.

