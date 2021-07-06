Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 06 July 2021 – There was drama in Kayole after a reggae disc jockey identified as Dj Zawadi was ambushed by goons who had been hired by a hairdresser, and his dreadlocks shaved off over a debt.

The young deejay reportedly sought the services of a hairdresser who styled his dreadlocks and promised to pay later.

However, he failed to keep his promise, prompting her to hire some rogue young men who ambushed him and shaved off his dreadlocks.

In a viral video shared online, the deejay is seen pleading for mercy as one of the hired goons shaves his dreadlocks.

He tries to explain to them that he has been jobless for 11 months but his pleas fell on deaf ears.

“Sijakuwa job for eleven months. Sina pesa but nitakulipa,” he pleaded as a man shaved off his dreadlocks.

The hairdresser is heard saying that the deejay has not settled the debt for 7 months and urges the rogue man to continue with the barbaric action.

The video has caused an uproar on social media with the majority of Kenyans urging DCI to arrest those involved.

Here’s the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.