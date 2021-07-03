Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 3, 2021 – A detective attached to Starehe Police Station is fighting for his life at the Nairobi hospital after being shot by his colleague while fighting over a woman.

The DCI officer identified as Festus Musyoka was shot in the neck by Lawrence Muturi, a police constable attached to Kasarani Police Station.

The dramatic night incident happened yesterday near the famous Quiver Lounge along Thika around 9.30 PM.

According to a police report, Muturi confronted the DCI officer after he caught him red-handed with a woman said to be his lover.

Musyoka was the first to pull the trigger during the fierce confrontation.

He shot his Kasarani colleague on the hand.

In retaliation, Muturi pulled his pistol and shot Musyoka on the neck.

He also accidentally shot the woman they were fighting over in the abdomen.

Musyoka and the lady were rushed to the nearby Uhail Neema hospital for first aid services while Muturi took himself to Radiant Hospital where he was treated and discharged.

Musyoka was later taken to Nairobi Hospital where he is fighting for his life.

Detectives from the Kasarani police station rushed to the scene and confiscated riffles belonging to the two officers for further action.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.