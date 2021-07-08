Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 8, 2021 – There was drama after a man identified as Jason was confronted by a Kikuyu lady for failing to pay her after sex.

The lady went berserk while demanding her dues and hurled unprintable insults at the poor man, who desperately tried to cool her down.

“Have I ever told you I am your girlfriend?

“If you don’t want me to embarrass you, just pay my dues,” the lady yelled like a mad market woman while demanding her dues and called Jason a ‘Kihii’ (uncircumcised man).

The aggrieved Kikuyu lady and her client caused the drama in front of a cab driver who was ferrying them.

Watch the dramatic video below.

