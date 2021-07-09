Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 09 July 2021 – There was drama on Thursday night after a jilted wife went berserk and torched a sleek Benz that her husband reportedly bought for his side chick.

According to information shared on Twitter, the jilted wife accosted her husband’s side chick identified as Vicky Genevieve along Valley Road in Nairobi and torched the expensive German Machine, reducing it to ashes.

Vicky, the alleged side chick, runs a bar in Nairobi West.

The aggrieved wife discovered that she has been milking her husband dry, leading to an ugly confrontation.

Here’s a video of the Mercedes Benz that was burnt.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.