Closing date: August 5, 2021

Reporting to: Cluster Manager

Grade Level: 12

Work Location: Kakuma

Purpose of Position

To contribute to reduced Maternal and Neonatal Mortality in Kakuma project and programme sites through increased access and utilization of maternal and neonatal health services.

To successfully do so, the Officer must be able to effectively communicate World Vision’s Christian ethos and demonstrate a quality of spiritual life that serves as an example to others.

Major Responsibilities

Project Implementation & Management (40 %)

Conduct/Support stakeholder’s forum on Respectful Maternity Care RMC], Mother Baby Kit[MBK]/Individual Birth Planning[IBP] agenda.

Distribution of MBKs to target facilities and target beneficiaries.

Contextualize/adopt design guidelines and utilize at the Program Area/Project level.

Conduct Knowledge Attitude and Practices (KAP) Assessment for MNH services and interventions in target health facilities.

Develop and distribute IECs with relevant MNH messaging for MBP.

Hold facility Health talks on male involvement in MNH services agenda.

Sensitize men and women on Individual Birth Plan (IBP) & Birth Notification.

Support community dialogue forums with IBP/MBK agenda with the link facility.

Communications; Document & Share Key lessons and change stories on IBP/MBKs.

Ensure ware house and inventory management.

Ensure effective integration of gender, child protection, disability, Christian commitment, advocacy and environmental protection into Health interventions.

Ensure participation in Sub County level partnerships with NGOs and other actors.

Project Monitoring & Evaluation (25%)

Engage community leaders and partners in the planning of the monitoring activities in an appropriate manner.

Develop monitoring plan with communities and partners agreeing on the required standards for monitoring, with support from the Regional M & E.

Ensure monthly monitoring of indicators as per schedule developed together with communities and partners.

Analyse and utilize Maternal and Newborn Child Health data and take appropriate programming measures as may apply.

Ensure participatory monthly data collection (involving community groups and partners).

Support the utilization of Maternal, Newborn and Child Health DME softwares for accurate data entry and analysis using the standardized tools.

Facilitate regular reflections on monitoring practice to make improvements as needed.

Contextualize and utilize reporting guidelines.

Develop quality reports CWB, Annual, Semi-annul and Monthly Management Report in-line with WV and donor reporting guidelines.

Ensure documentation of local needs and resources.

Identify best practices on Maternal, Newborn and Child Health within the ADP/Project for documentation.

Liaise for guidance in documentation of best practices from the regional office and national office.

*Capacity building, 15%**

Capacity Building of CHVs and Committees to be able to effectively manage and sustain Maternal, Newborn and Child Health interventions.

Capacity building of ADP /project staff on integration of maternal and Newborn project activities in ongoing programme / project interventions staff and communities members in programming and implementation of Maternal, Newborn and Child Health projects, empowerment and sustainability issues including empowered World View.

Work with MOH to conduct training and support supervision to targeted groups on Maternal, Newborn and Child Health projects empowerment and sustainability training sessions.

Built the capacity of the Church and other faith groups to implement Maternal and New born project activities.

Advocacy & Networking (10%)

Establish and sustain working relationships with Government Departments and Agencies relevant to the programme’s focus area at the Ward, Sub County and County levels.

Participate in the Annual County Government’s Planning and Budgeting process and influence resource allocation to the priority needs of the most vulnerable groups

Ensure that Program participants and partners are kept informed of all the Government laws and policies in respect to maternal and new born health any impact caused or to be caused by the government laws, policies and budgets.

Work with partners and coalitions to engage in advocacy activities with the government structures at the Sub county /County level, to address the needs of local communities and inform national level advocacy initiatives.

Support communities’ groups, youth and children to engage constructively with duty bearers and service providers to improve access to, and quality of, essential services for maternal and new born health.

Resource Mobilization (5%)

Provide information to inform fund raising initiatives for Maternal, New born and Child Health

Develop a concept note / proposal for additional resources for maternal, new-born and child health interventions.

Mobilize the community for community contribution to support project interventions.

Others (5%)

Any other duties as assigned by the Supervisor.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

Minimum of Bachelor degree in Public Health, Nursing Sciences, Nutrition or related field.

Have a minimum of 2-3 years’ experience in Maternal, Newborn and Child Health programming.

Good mathematical and analytical skills Good understanding of Ministry of health systems, Maternal, Newborn and Child Health programming models, standards and guidelines, Ministries of Health structures at county and national levels.

Familiarity of national Maternal, Newborn and Child Health policy and advocacy instruments and structures.

First-hand experience health programming in complex emergencies is an added advantage

Significant experience working with an NGO environment, community and people’s groups, state institutions etc.

Excellent communication and presentation skills in English and Swahili.

Computer literate.

How to Apply

Interested candidates are invited to submit their applications using the link below.

https://careers.wvi.org/jobs/kenya/health/project-officer-health-kakuma-gfd/17265

Please note that World Vision does not charge a fee at any stage of its recruitment process (application, interview, processing, training or other fee). World Vision does not request any information related to your bank accounts.