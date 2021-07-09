Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 9, 2021 -Juja MP, George Koimburi, has been implicated in a corruption scandal involving his wife Margaret Koimburi and Citropeek Construction Limited.

According to Citropeek Construction Director, Robert Ikua, Margaret demanded a kickback of 100 bags of cement from the construction firm and ordered them to be dropped to where the couple is constructing a house.

She told the director that failure to do so, she will order her husband to cancel the tender for road construction.

Citropeek was awarded a tender to construct roads in Juja by late former MP Francis Waititu alias Wakapee.

Further Koimburi has been accused of replacing all CDF staff who worked under the late Waititu and putting his own team.

Notably, he sacked Wakapee’s son who was the CDF Manager in Juja.

Koimburi was elected on the People’s Empowerment Party ticket, an outfit associated with Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria.

The Kenyan DAILY POST