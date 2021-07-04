Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 4, 2021 – Kasarani OCPD, Peter Mwanzo, has denied claims that two cops shot at each other while fighting over a woman at Quiver Lounge along Thika Road.

Initial reports had indicated that police constable Lawrence Muturi, who is attached to Kasarani police station, shot his colleague in the neck while they were fighting over a woman identified as Felistus Nzisa.

Felistus was also shot in the abdomen during the melee.

However, Kasarani OCPD has stated that the police officers were attacked by an unknown assailant and they were not fighting over a woman as alleged.

“They were just leaving Quiver after celebrating their colleague’s birthday when a mysterious man attacked them,” the police boss said after reviewing CCTV footage from the popular joint.

Mwanzo further said that after committing the crime, CCTV footage captured the assailant fleeing from the scene using Toyota V8 under registration number KCC 110D.

“Alitoa bunduki na kupiga pande ile askari walikuweko . Askari wawili walijeruhiwa na msichana mmoja. Kwanza watu walidhania kwamba ilikua kuhusu mapenzi,” he added.

Mwanzo said the vehicle that the assailant fled with after the dramatic shooting is owned by Dickson Njaja Mararu.

A manhunt for the suspected assailant has been launched.

Detectives are also investigating whether the vehicle was being driven by the owner.

Here’s a video of Kasarani OCPD speaking to the media concerning the shooting incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.