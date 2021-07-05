Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 05 July 2021 – A police officer who allegedly pushed his fiancé off a balcony in Ngumba estate on Saturday has surrendered after being on the run for two days.

The police officer surrendered to Kasarani police station where he is stationed and denied allegations that he pushed his fiancé to death.

He claimed that she jumped off in a fit of rage after an argument.

Those who witnessed the dramatic incident said that the cop’s fiancé died after she fell on the rear windscreen of a salon car that had been parked outside.

She fell from the fourth floor of the apartment where she was living with her boyfriend.

Her boyfriend reportedly threatened neighbours with a gun after the incident and managed to flee from the scene.

According to a police officer who sought anonymity, the deceased lady and her boyfriend have been having endless domestic disputes.

An autopsy will be carried on the deceased’s body tomorrow to establish how she died.

Kasarani OCP Peter Mwanzo said they are interrogating the officer concerning the incident and will know the way forward soon.

“We don’t know if it was an accident or he did it. We are talking to him to tell us more,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.