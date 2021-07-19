Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 19, 2021 – Kangogo’s father, Barnabas Kibor, has confirmed that she committed suicide even as prominent lawyers led by Cliff Ombeta and Nelson Havi dispute police reports that she shot herself and left a suicide note.

When Kangogo’s death was announced on Thursday, Ombeta disagreed with the police and claimed that she had been murdered.

“This lady did not commit suicide. Gun placed in hand unlike where it would be because of the recoil. Blood splatter and drag would not be at the front.

“Shows she was brought there and left to bleed. Placing of the cover on the head? The yellow Jersey still?’’ he said.

However, Kangogo’s father has vindicated the police and even disclosed how she allegedly arrived home before committing suicide.

Speaking to the media, Mzee Kibor said that her daughter arrived home on Wednesday night at around 10 PM using a Boda Boda.

Upon her arrival, she went straight to the bathroom and locked herself inside, before committing suicide.

“To clear the air, I would like to confirm that Kangogo closed herself inside the bathroom and shot herself dead,” he said.

The fugitive cop was wanted for the murder of Constable John Ogweno and city businessman Peter Ndigwa.

