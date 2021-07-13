Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 13, 2021 – Detectives believe that rogue senior cops are involved in the brutal murders of Corporal John Ogweno and city businessman Peter Ndigwa, even as the hunt for fugitive cop Caroline Kangogo continues.

According to a detective, there was more to the killings of John Ogweno and Peter Ndigwa than a love triangle.

Detectives believe other rogue senior officers, who were involved in shady dealings with Caroline Kangogo and the two men, may be involved in the killings.

A source at the DCI said the belief that Ndigwa and Ogweno may have been romantically involved with Kangogo was a smokescreen and that there was more to the murders of the two men.

“What needs to be done now is to protect Kangogo from her rogue colleagues, some of whom are senior police officers, so that once she is arrested, she can give the real account of what happened,” the detective said.

He further revealed a police officer of her caliber would know better than leave clues all over.

“Why would she use her ATM card to pay for meals and accommodation if she indeed trying to conceal her whereabouts? Her house was left open, her phone was found at the scene of Mr Ogweno’s murders and receipt bearing her name was found in Mr. Ndigwa’s pockets,” the detective added.

The two men may have been eliminated after a deal went sour.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.