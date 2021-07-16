Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 16 July 2021 – Dennis Okari’s ex-wife, Betty Kyallo, is back on the dating scene after falling in love with a youthful city lawyer identified as Nick Ndeda.

A nosy neighbour secretly captured photos of Betty Kyallo at Nick’s lavish apartment, where she reportedly spent the night last Sunday.

She left his apartment on Monday morning.

It’s now emerging that Betty’s new catch is part of notorious gold fraudsters who mostly operate in Kilimani.

The youthful lawyer is a partner at a law firm called Conrad Law and Consultancy, which has been linked to major fake gold and money scams in the country.

He acts as the transaction boss of the gang of young people behind major gold scams.

There are rumours that faceless gold fraudsters might be using Betty Kyallo to launder money and that’s why she is opening businesses from right, left, and centre.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.