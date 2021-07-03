Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 3, 2021 – Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President, Nelson Havi, has blasted former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who on Friday, expressed optimism that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) reggae will continue despite facing court hurdles in the last six months.

Raila Odinga, who was speaking in a burial in Nyeri county, said the reggae will continue after the Court of appeal rescinds the decision of the High Court that declared the BBI bill as unconstitutional, null and void.

However, in a fast rejoinder, Havi, who is opposed to BBI, said the Bill will fail and compared Raila Odinga to late Angola opposition leader, Jonas Savimbi, who failed to understand that his struggle was over.

“There was Tsunami. Then came Canaan. Then came Reggae. Someone should advise Mzee Raila Odinga to stop lying to himself and many other gullible Kenyans following him blindly.

﻿He will end up miserably like Jonas Savimbi who failed to understand that his struggle was over,” Havi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST