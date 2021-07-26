Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 26, 2021 – Ndaragwa MP, Jeremiah Kioni, has for once admitted that Jubilee Party is dead.

In a social media post on Monday, Kioni, who is one of those opposed to Deputy President William Ruto’s ascension to the throne in 2022, said Jubilee Party achieved its purpose of propelling President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP to the throne in 2017 but it is now history.

Kioni urged the Jubilee leaders to either revive the party or‘ board’ another vehicle for the sake of party members.

“For us still in Jubilee, Uhuru has told us where not to go. Like a good leader/ good father, he will not tell us where to go.

This decision will be made by the people/ community and its’ leaders.

“Jubilee was formed to deliver UhuRuto & has achieved its’ purpose.

“We can either reuse the vehicle or board another vehicle for the different purpose ahead.

“In so doing, the most critical aspect of those involved is key: Credibility& Acceptability of the Champion,” Kioni wrote on his Facebook page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST