Thursday, July 22, 2021 – Ndaragwa MP, Jeremiah Kioni, has revealed the main reason why President Uhuru Kenyatta has lost control of the Mt Kenya region.

Since 2018, Uhuru no longer controls the vote-rich region and it is currently in the hands of his Deputy, William Ruto.

In an interview with one of the local TV stations on Wednesday, Kioni claimed that the Jubilee Party’s declining popularity in the Mt Kenya region was due to citizens’ consumption of propaganda.

Kioni stated that the Jubilee Party which is headed by Uhuru had lost control of the region, but during the Kiambaa constituency campaigns, they were able to win back the hearts of the lost souls.

“It was tough for us to discuss jubilee when I went to Kiambaa.”

“In fact, the people had been so poisoned that they would tell us to leave the president alone even when we mentioned his name.”

“By the end of three weeks, folks would take a seat and think with us.”

“They’d tell us where they thought we abandoned the rail and what we should do,” Kioni said.

