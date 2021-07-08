Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 08 July 2021 – A man based in Nakuru County has recalled how rogue cop Caroline Kangogo tried to lure him to her house at 1.30 am, the fateful night that she killed John Ogweno.

According to Nakuru County Criminal Investigations Officer, Anthony Sunguti, the man was summoned to record a statement after phone records showed that he communicated with Kangogo on the night that she murdered Ogweno at the police quarters.

He said that he met the killer cop at the Nakuru Law Courts where he had gone to answer charges of drunk driving.

They exchanged contacts and became friends.

“They exchanged contacts as she advised him on how to respond in court for a more lenient penalty.

“He was fined Sh 15,000 and sent Sh 1,000 to Kangogo’s phone as a reward,” a senior cop involved in investigations revealed.

On the fateful Sunday that Kangogo committed the first murder, the married man had spent the better part of the day with her.

They met for drinks at Whitehouse club, a popular club along the Nakuru-Nyahururu highway.

The club was closed minutes past 8 pm but Kangogo insisted on having more drinks although she was intoxicated.

They then drove to her house at the police quarters, only for Constable Ogweno to arrive 20 minutes later.

The man left after he realized that Ogweno appeared angry after he met him at Kangogo’s house.

After he left, Kangogo called him at around 1.30 am and requested that he drives back to her house for more drinks.

However, he declined her request since he was with his wife.

He later learnt that Kangogo was the prime suspect in Ogweno’s murder which happened at 2.30 am.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.