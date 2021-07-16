Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 16 July 2021 – On Friday, Kenyans woke up to shocking news that fugitive cop Caroline Kangogo had committed suicide.

Kangogo reportedly walked into her parents’ home in Elgeyo Marakwet and went straight into the bathroom where she reportedly committed suicide.

A Techno phone that was allegedly recovered from the bathroom had some shocking suicide messages that revealed why she went on a killing spree after falling into depression.

In one of the messages, Kangogo blames Nakuru OCS Derrick Nyaga for mistreating her after she turned down his sex advances.

The sex-starved OCS kept on demanding sex from her and when she turned down his advances, he started mistreating her.

Here is the suicide message that was reportedly retrieved from her phone.

The Kenyan DAILY POST