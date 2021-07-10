Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 10 July 2021 – There was night drama on Thursday along Valley Road after a jilted wife confronted her husband’s side-chick and set ablaze her Mercedes Benz.

The aggrieved woman went berserk after she discovered that her skirt-chasing husband bought the expensive German machine for his side-chick secretly.

The identity of the lady who was taught a lesson that she will never forget for messing with someone’s husband has been established.

Her name is Vicky Genevieve and she runs a bar in Nairobi West.

The chocolate-skinned lass has been secretly warming the bed of a wealthy Nairobi businessman.

Here’s a photo of Vicky posing with her Mercedes Benz before it was reduced to ashes by her sponsor’s wife.

