Saturday, 10 July 2021 – There was night drama on Thursday along Valley Road after a jilted wife confronted her husband’s side-chick and set ablaze her Mercedes Benz.
The aggrieved woman went berserk after she discovered that her skirt-chasing husband bought the expensive German machine for his side-chick secretly.
The identity of the lady who was taught a lesson that she will never forget for messing with someone’s husband has been established.
Her name is Vicky Genevieve and she runs a bar in Nairobi West.
The chocolate-skinned lass has been secretly warming the bed of a wealthy Nairobi businessman.
Here’s a photo of Vicky posing with her Mercedes Benz before it was reduced to ashes by her sponsor’s wife.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
