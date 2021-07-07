Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 07 July 2021 – A traffic police officer is the latest victim of the rising insecurity in Nairobi and its environs after he lost his phone to three young men who were riding on a motorbike.

In a mind-blowing video that was recorded on a dashboard camera, the cop is seen communicating on the phone while controlling traffic on a busy roundabout.

As he was busy multitasking, three daring young men who were riding on a motorbike emerged from the blues and snatched his phone and sped off.

The incident happened so fast that the cop was left tongue-tied and perplexed.

The dramatic robbery incident that happened at the busy Roysambu roundabout has caused uproar online, with Kenyans urging law enforcers to swing into action and eliminate the motorbike riding thugs that have taken over the city.

Check out the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.