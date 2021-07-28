Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 28, 2021 – A student from Egerton University who has been missing for days has been found dead within the school compound.

According to reports, the lifeless body of the 23-year-old student was found in a garden after police officers launched investigations into his mysterious disappearance.

Njoro sub-county police boss Jonathan Kisaka confirmed the incident and said that preliminary investigations indicate that the student was battling depression.

“He was battling depression that is according to what his close allies have told us so far,” Kisaka said.

The body was moved to the mortuary as investigations continue.

The incident comes at a time suicide case are on the rise in the country,

In the last three months, 483 Kenyans have committed suicide, which has raised alarm across the country concerning mental health.

Kiambu County leads in the number of people who have committed suicide.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.