Saturday, July 3, 2021 – The body of a middle-aged Kenyan man identified as Gabriel Kariuki, who was reported missing in May in the United Kingdom (UK), where he lives with his family, has been found dumped at a beach.

Kariuki was last seen by his mother on May 17 at around 10 PM before he went missing.

His photos were circulated on social media by the police and investigations surrounding his mysterious disappearance launched.

The deceased’s body was discovered by the police at Seaton Carew beach on Friday last week, almost 3 months after he went missing.

“We are very sad to say that formal identification of a man whose body was discovered at Seaton Carew on Friday has now taken place and it has been confirmed to be that of Gabriel Kariuki. Gabriel, 26, had been missing from home in Hartlepool since mid-May,” the Cleveland police said in a statement.

Kariuki’s family has launched an online funds drive to raise money to transport his body to Kenya for burial.

They are seeking to raise Sh 1.2 Million to cover funeral expenses.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.