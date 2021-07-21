Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 21 July 2021 – Renowned media personality, Larry Madowo, is a worried man after his grandmother contracted Covid-19.

Madowo told CNN that his 96-year-old grandmother has been on a ventilator for four weeks.

By the time she was vaccinated, she had already contracted the virus.

The seasoned TV journalist said that anytime he receives a call from home, he always fears that his relatives are calling to inform him that she has died.

“I always fear that they’re ringing to say that my grandmother has died.

“She has been on a ventilator for four weeks and my anxiety is near breaking point,” he said.

“By the time my grandmother got vaccinated by local officials, it was already too late as she had been infected by the Covid-19,” he added.

Madowo further revealed that his uncle died of Covid-19 last month, leaving him devastated.

“I was heartbroken and angry.

“He was not vaccinated because Kenya didn’t and still doesn’t have enough shots even for a senior like him. He was buried within 48 hours as the Kenyan Government requires.

“He was the third family member who had died in the pandemic that I didn’t get a chance to mourn properly or see him being laid to rest,” he said.

