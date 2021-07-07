Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 7, 2021 – Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, has sent indications that he is on his way out of the National Super Alliance(NASA) and his new home will be Deputy President William Ruto’s ‘hustler movement’.

According to Bungoma Woman Representative, Florence Mutua, Wetangula joining Ruto will be inconsequential and will not affect former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s dominance in Western Kenya politics.

Mutua, who is an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) lawmaker, said despite Wetangula and Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi claiming they control Western Kenya politics, Raila is undisputed Luhya community political kingpin.

“For the deputy president, Wetang’ula may seem as a big political catch, especially as he battles to make inroads in the region. But it may not significantly shore up his support in the region ahead of the polls,” Mutua wrote in one of the local publications.

“This is because the ODM party, the bigger brother, still calls the shots in the region despite the presence of Musalia and Wetang’ula. The Orange Party will not be scared by such alliances built on quicksand as we move to 2022,” Mutua added.

She concluded by saying if Wetangula joins Ruto he will join a sinking ship since the DP cannot defeat Raila Odinga in any poll.

“The Tangatanga movement cannot threaten ODM’s popularity in Western Kenya.

“The country’s single largest political party that is ODM is firmly in control of Western Kenya,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST