Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 12, 2021 – Former Inooro TV anchor, Muthoni Wa Mukiri, got married to her slay king boyfriend in a colourful traditional wedding ceremony that was attended by friends, colleagues and family members.

Muthoni Wa Mukiri’s former cohost, Ken Kuraya, was among the invited guests.

Ken’s chemistry with Muthoni Wa Mukiri was so amazing that some people mistook them for lovers.

Muthoni elicited reactions among her followers after she shared a photo of her former co-host hanging out with her husband during the traditional wedding that was held on Saturday.

Some people started trolling Ken, saying that he refused to ‘shoot his shot’ when he had a chance and now, he was forced to fetch water for the guests at her wedding.

“A man who hangs around a beautiful girl without saying a word, ends up fetching water for the guests at her wedding,” Nigerian proverb,” a lady commented.

Here’s the photo that elicited reactions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST