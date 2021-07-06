Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 06 July 2021 – Kieni residents are living in fear after five men were abducted within a week.

Phoebe Muthoni, a 28-year-old mother of one, is among those who are searching for their loved ones after her husband Isaac Mwangi was abducted last week on June 27 at around 2:40 pm.

Narrating the chilling incident that gives her nightmares to date, Muthoni said that she was travelling from Solio to Nyahururu with their 8-year-old daughter when they were accosted by three men near Ndaragwa town.

A vehicle parked in front of their car and three men alighted.

One man asked her husband to get out and they started having a conversation.

Muthoni, who was watching the dramatic incident from the rearview mirror, saw her husband handing over his identity card to the three men.

She said that the men looked friendly and so, she didn’t suspect anything bad could happen.

“The men seemed friendly and from the way they were talking to Mwangi, I didn’t suspect anything bad could happen. One man came to our car and asked me to hand over our phones to him,” she recalled.

Minutes later, one of the men got into their car and occupied the driver’s seat and then ushered her husband into their vehicle.

The man told her that they were going with her husband in their car to discuss something important.

Both cars then took off towards Nyahururu.

On reaching a shopping center along the busy Nyahururu highway, the man who was driving her husband’s car parked and left with the car keys.

He then walked towards the other vehicle and they drove off.

Her husband has been missing since then.

She reported the matter to the police but the cops handling the case have not made any progress.

Her husband operates an electronic shop, a bar and a restaurant.

On the same day, her husband disappeared, one of his employees was also abducted by three men who were driving a Subaru.

He has also not been found.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.