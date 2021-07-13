Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 13, 2021 – Former Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, has accused former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka of taking the Kamba community in the wrong direction.

Commenting on Twitter on Tuesday, Muthama, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto said he will not allow Kalonzo to bury the whole community due to his indecisiveness and lack of direction.

Mathama, who is also United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairman, further said that the Kamba Community must rise from whining to proactively participate in the negotiating table.

“Kalonzo is leading the Kamba Community to a ditch. Onwards, l will not allow him to bury the whole Community due to his indecisiveness and lack of direction. We must RISE from whining to proactively participating in the negotiation table,” Muthama stated on his Twitter page.

The former Machakos legislator is Ruto’s point man in Ukambani and he believes that the second in command is the right man to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

